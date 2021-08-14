Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: 22 feared kill as gunmen ambush travelling religious group in Plateau
Premium Times  - Suspected bandits reportedly ambushed members of a religious group returning from Islamic New Year prayers in Bauchi State.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

22 feared kill as bandits attack travelling religious group in Plateau Oyo Gist:
22 feared kill as bandits attack travelling religious group in Plateau
22 People Feared Killed As Bandits Attacks Travelling Religious Group In Plateau Kanyi Daily:
22 People Feared Killed As Bandits Attacks Travelling Religious Group In Plateau
22 feared killed as bandits ambush travelling religious group in Plateau Republican Nigeria:
22 feared killed as bandits ambush travelling religious group in Plateau


   More Picks
1 N380 per litre? FG takes final decision as governors, oil marketers recommend new price of petrol - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 19 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 17 hours ago
5 Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria - Legit, 18 hours ago
6 2023: Buhari's visit to Tinubu was goodwill - Presidency - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Prince, Dorathy, Kiddwaya condemn Pere’s leadership - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Atiku mourns Joda’s departure, says ‘An iroko has fallen’ - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
9 NAF establishes Ombudsman office to receive citizens, personnel's complaints - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Plateau: Scores killed, many injured as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info