Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trailed by violence and loss, IPOB suspends sit-at-home order
Premium Times  - The group said the exercise will now hold every time its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is scheduled to appear in court for his treason trial.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Sit-at-home: Kanu, IPOB leader, suspends order – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Sit-at-home: Kanu, IPOB leader, suspends order – The Sun Nigeria
South-East Residents Heave Sigh Of Relief As IPOB Suspends Sit-At-Home Order Independent:
South-East Residents Heave Sigh Of Relief As IPOB Suspends Sit-At-Home Order
IPOB cancels Monday Sit-at-home in South East Prompt News:
IPOB cancels Monday Sit-at-home in South East
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Suspends Sit-At-Home Order In South-East, Nigeria Diamond Celebrities:
Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Suspends Sit-At-Home Order In South-East, Nigeria
South-East residents heave sigh of relief as IPOB suspends sit-at-home order Online Nigeria:
South-East residents heave sigh of relief as IPOB suspends sit-at-home order
Sit-at-home : “We Are Disappointed In IPOB Leadership” – Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team Nigeria Breaking News:
Sit-at-home : “We Are Disappointed In IPOB Leadership” – Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team
Nnamdi Kanu Ordered Us To Suspend South-East Sit-At-Home – IPOB Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu Ordered Us To Suspend South-East Sit-At-Home – IPOB


   More Picks
1 N380 per litre? FG takes final decision as governors, oil marketers recommend new price of petrol - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney avoids cuddling Princess, flees from room - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 'Arsenal Fans Don't Deserve To Get Used To This', Rwanda's Kagame Laments After Loss To Brentford - News Break, 22 hours ago
4 ''I fully align with Bishop David Oyedepo?s position that a wife is to be subject to her husband''- Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency: I’m Not Aware — Wike Opens Up On Atiku Contesting - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 20 hours ago
6 Presidency reveals first thing Buhari will do after returning to Nigeria - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Trailed by violence and loss, IPOB suspends sit-at-home order - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 I need a coded baby mother - Speed Darlington says as he narrates how he got dumped by a lady he was sending money to before arriving Nigeria (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Let’s Take Bold, Big Decisions to Make a Difference in Our Civil Service – Osinbajo - The News, 19 hours ago
10 Plateau: Scores killed, many injured as youths clash with Fulanis in Jos - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info