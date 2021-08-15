Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Nigerians move for third force, allege PDP, APC not working
News photo Daily Post  - Ahead of the 2023 general elections which has taken a center stage in public discourse, some sections of Nigerians have expressed lack of confidence in the two popular political parties in Nigeria! the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling All ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Nigerians Move For Third Force, Allege PDP, APC Not Working The Info Stride:
2023: Nigerians Move For Third Force, Allege PDP, APC Not Working
2023: Nigerians move for third force, allege PDP, APC not working See Naija:
2023: Nigerians move for third force, allege PDP, APC not working
2023: Nigerians Move For Third Force, Allege PDP, APC Not Working City Mirror News:
2023: Nigerians Move For Third Force, Allege PDP, APC Not Working


   More Picks
1 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 Plateau Attacks: Army arrests 12 suspects, confirms killings - The News, 22 hours ago
3 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Peace wins N250,000 in Eva task - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Wizkid’s ”Essence” remix with Justin Bieber makes US Top 30, hits a million YouTube views in 23 hours - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
6 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 8 hours ago
7 WHO concerned as Cote d'Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in 25 years - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: I first handled a gun at 15 - Cross - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 19 hours ago
10 Scores Killed As 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Wreaks Havoc In Haiti - Leadership, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info