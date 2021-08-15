Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week
Daily Post  - Winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2019, Mercy Eke has given reasons Angel may make it to the finals of ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition. Mercy said Angel is playing a tight game in the house and smarter than most housemates.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week – Mercy Eke Independent:
BBNaija: Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week – Mercy Eke
BBNaija: Pere Intimidated By Whitemoney – Mercy Eke The Will:
BBNaija: Pere Intimidated By Whitemoney – Mercy Eke
BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week See Naija:
BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week
BBNaija: Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week Online Nigeria:
BBNaija: Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week
BBNaija: “She Gist Reel:
BBNaija: “She's playing a smart game and I love her” — Mercy Eke reveals why Angel will make it to the final week
Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week Gist 36:
Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week
Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week Republican Nigeria:
Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week
BBNaija: Pere Is Intimidated By Whitemoney – Mercy Eke Speaks Olajide TV:
BBNaija: Pere Is Intimidated By Whitemoney – Mercy Eke Speaks
Jaguda.com:
Former #BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, speaks on Angel, Whitemoney, and Pere
BBNaija: Pere Is Intimidated By Whitemoney – Mercy Eke Speaks GL Trends:
BBNaija: Pere Is Intimidated By Whitemoney – Mercy Eke Speaks
BBNaija: Why Pere Is Attacking Whitemoney – Mercy Eke Reveals Anaedo Online:
BBNaija: Why Pere Is Attacking Whitemoney – Mercy Eke Reveals
BBNaija: Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week Tori News:
BBNaija: Mercy Eke Explains Why Angel Will Make It To Final Week
BBNaija 2021: Why Angel will make it to final week – Mercy Eke Kemi Filani Blog:
BBNaija 2021: Why Angel will make it to final week – Mercy Eke


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I’m not in a relationship with you, stop caging me – Boma tells Queen - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 4 hours ago
5 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don’t disrespect me because of Angel, my child watching – Jackie B tells Michael - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 13 hours ago
8 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 1 day ago
9 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Kennis music executive, Dayo Adeneye, trapped in plane toilet all through a flight (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info