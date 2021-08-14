Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''I have ordered the perpetrators to be fished out''- President Buhari reacts as 22 travelers are killed along Plateau highway
Linda Ikeji Blog  - No fewer than 22 travellers were killed by yet-to-be-identified persons along the Gada-Biyu – Rukuba road area of Jos, the Plateau state capital on Saturday, August 14.

 

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

