Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prof. Soludo best person to succeed me – Obiano | Politics | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano says that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is the best person to succeed him as the next governor of the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prof. Soludo, best person to succeed me, says Obiano The Guardian:
Prof. Soludo, best person to succeed me, says Obiano
Soludo best person to succeed me as Anambra governor: Obiano Peoples Gazette:
Soludo best person to succeed me as Anambra governor: Obiano
Prof. Soludo, best person to succeed me – Gov. Obiano The Eagle Online:
Prof. Soludo, best person to succeed me – Gov. Obiano
Anambra Governor Obiano endorses Soludo as next governor 1st for Credible News:
Anambra Governor Obiano endorses Soludo as next governor


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I’m not in a relationship with you, stop caging me – Boma tells Queen - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
2 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Plateau Attacks: Army arrests 12 suspects, confirms killings - The News, 20 hours ago
4 BBNaija S6: Peace wins N250,000 in Eva task - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 UNICEF condemns death of 3 children in Borno, calls for clearing of unexploded remnants of war - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 WHO concerned as Cote d'Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in 25 years - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: I first handled a gun at 15 - Cross - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 18 hours ago
9 Wizkid’s ”Essence” remix with Justin Bieber makes US Top 30, hits a million YouTube views in 23 hours - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
10 Scores Killed As 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Wreaks Havoc In Haiti - Leadership, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info