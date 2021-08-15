Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack
Naija News  - Gunmen suspected to be bandit terrorists have reportedly killed nine people and abducted six others in attacks carried out on Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State. It was gathered that the terrorists killed eight men and one woman in attack ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

