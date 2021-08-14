Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: I will not forgive you if… – Liquorose tells Emmanuel
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija housemate Liquorose has said she will not forgive Emmanuel if he is evicted from the show today. Liquorose told Emmanuel that she doesn’t know what she will do because he has stirred up something in her.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

