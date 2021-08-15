Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Irigwe Youths Kill 25 Fulani Travellers In Jos, Over 50 Missing
News photo Daily Trust  - At least 25 Fulani travellers were on Saturday buried after they were intercepted and killed by suspected Irigwe militia in Jos, Plateau State, authorities and witnesses said. The incident happened at about 10.30am around Gada-Biyu – Rukuba road ...

6 suspects arrested as police blame Irigwe youths for killing of 25 travellers in Jos Daily Nigerian:
6 suspects arrested as police blame Irigwe youths for killing of 25 travellers in Jos
Plateau Killing: Army arrests 12 suspects - P.M. News PM News:
Plateau Killing: Army arrests 12 suspects - P.M. News
25 Fulani travellers killed in Jos Plateau State buried, over 50 missing, Irigwe youths blamed Global Upfront:
25 Fulani travellers killed in Jos Plateau State buried, over 50 missing, Irigwe youths blamed


