Osun APC chieftain escapes alleged assassination attempt
Daily Post  - Biyi Odunlade, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, on Saturday escaped a suspected assassination attempt.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Good news as more Boko Haram fighters surrender to troops - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 “Thank you for sponsoring our education” – Ikorodu Bois appreciate Billionaire Femi Otedola on their graduation. - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
4 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians should brace for three days of thunderstorms, rains from Sunday, NiMet warns - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
6 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 NGF condemns killing of 23 travellers in Jos - The Nation, 12 hours ago
8 Media personality, Tomike Adeoye, and husband welcome their first child, a girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Kennis music executive, Dayo Adeneye, trapped in plane toilet all through a flight (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Bayern Munich’s German legend, Muller, dies aged 75 - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
