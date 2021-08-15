Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ex-President Jonathan's Former Aide, Kingsley Kuku Arrested In Amsterdam Over Child Pornography
Sahara Reporters  - Ex-President Jonathan's Former Aide, Kingsley Kuku Arrested In Amsterdam Over Child Pornography

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Umahi fulfils campaign promise, floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 Good news as more Boko Haram fighters surrender to troops - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 NGF condemns killing of 23 travellers in Jos - The Nation, 13 hours ago
4 Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
5 “Thank you for sponsoring our education” – Ikorodu Bois appreciate Billionaire Femi Otedola on their graduation. - Yaba Left Online, 17 hours ago
6 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerians should brace for three days of thunderstorms, rains from Sunday, NiMet warns - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
8 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian pastor and wife welcome a baby after 13 years of waiting (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Media personality, Tomike Adeoye, and husband welcome their first child, a girl - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
