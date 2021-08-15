Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun PDP urges police to close down APC’s secretariat over violence
News photo Daily Post  - The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies to close down the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat over the violence that erupted on Saturday during ...

   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 2 hours ago
3 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 BBNaija: Don’t disrespect me because of Angel, my child watching – Jackie B tells Michael - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: Peace wins N250,000 in Eva task - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 Wizkid’s ”Essence” remix with Justin Bieber makes US Top 30, hits a million YouTube views in 23 hours - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
7 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 11 hours ago
8 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 23 hours ago
9 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 “Thank you for sponsoring our education” – Ikorodu Bois appreciate Billionaire Femi Otedola on their graduation. - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
