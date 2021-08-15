Musa Thrilled To Score On Fatih Karagumruk Debut Complete Sports - Ahmed Musa is delighted to score on his maiden appearance for Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk, reports Completesports.com. Musa netted Fatih Karagumruk’s third goal in the 3-2 win against Gazientep at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.



