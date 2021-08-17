Post News
News at a Glance
21 Army recruits die in Jigawa auto crash
Daily Post
- About 21 military recruits have been killed in an accident in Jigawa State. The fatal incident happened after their vehicle submerged in water along the
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
21 Recruited Army Die In Jigawa Auto Crash
Sundiata Post:
21 Nigerian Army Recruits Die In Horrific Jigawa Auto Crash
My Celebrity & I:
21 Nigerian Army Recruits Die In Horrific Jigawa Auto Crash
Ladun Liadi Blog:
21 Army recruits die in Jigawa auto crash | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Infotrust News:
21 Army Recruits Die In Jigawa Auto Crash
Within Nigeria:
PHOTO: 21 Army recruits die in Jigawa auto crash
Nigeria Breaking News:
21 Army Recruits Die In Jigawa Auto Crash
Republican Nigeria:
Oh No! 21 Nigerian Army Recruits Die In Horrific Jigawa Auto Crash
Gist 36:
Oh No! 21 Nigerian Army Recruits Die In Horrific Jigawa Auto Crash
Tori News:
Oh No! 21 Nigerian Army Recruits Die In Horrific Jigawa Auto Crash
More Picks
1
CBN, Others Partner To Prosecute Nigerians Spraying Naira At Events -
Biz Watch Nigeria,
2 hours ago
2
Yul Edochie hails his daughter as she scores 241 in JAMB -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Babcock student who matchmade Lydia Balogun with actor Timini Egbuson responds with receipts after Lydia slammed her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Nigeria records 584 new cases of COVID-19, total now 183,087 -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
5
Super Eagles coach Rohr reveals 2 big African countries Nigeria want to avoid ahead of AFCON draws -
Legit,
21 hours ago
6
"Private jet is next" - Nigerian pastor declares as he surprises wife with Lexus car on wedding anniversary for being a 'virtuous woman' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
African Development Bank debars Sargittarius Nigeria Limited and its affiliates for 18 months for fraudulent practices -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
8
13-year-old Abuja student dies after teacher allegedly punished him for failing to complete his assignment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Ab*se the Naira and risk going to jail — CBN warns Nigerians -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
10
Nigeria Police Investigation Panel Yet To Submit Report On Disgraced 'Supercop', Abba Kyari—Force Insists -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
