Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CAN condemns massacre of Muslim travellers in Jos, urges arrest of perpetrators
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Plateau chapter, on Sunday condemned killing of 25 commuters at Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state. Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, the CAN chairman in the state, urged security agencies to ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Muslim League condemns killing of Muslims in Jos, seeks arrest of killers Vanguard News:
Muslim League condemns killing of Muslims in Jos, seeks arrest of killers
CAN condemns Jos killing, urges arrest of perpetrators Pulse Nigeria:
CAN condemns Jos killing, urges arrest of perpetrators
CAN condemns massacre of Muslim travellers in Jos, urges arrest of perpetrators Observers Times:
CAN condemns massacre of Muslim travellers in Jos, urges arrest of perpetrators


   More Picks
1 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 35 mins ago
2 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 WHO concerned as Cote d'Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in 25 years - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: Peace wins N250,000 in Eva task - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Wizkid’s ”Essence” remix with Justin Bieber makes US Top 30, hits a million YouTube views in 23 hours - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
7 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 10 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: I first handled a gun at 15 - Cross - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 21 hours ago
10 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info