Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria Paralympians assure of medal haul in Tokyo
News photo Brila  - With less than a week to the commencement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Team Nigeria athletes have assured of an impressive outing in Tokyo. According to Team Nigeria Paralympics Captain, Lucy Ejike, “We have been training seriously to make sure we ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

