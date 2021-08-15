Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Legendary footballer Gerd Muller dies at 75 | Sports | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - One of football's most prolific strikers, Gerd Muller has died aged 75. His former club, Bayern Munich announced his passing in a Sunday statement.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 35 mins ago
2 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 WHO concerned as Cote d'Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in 25 years - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: Peace wins N250,000 in Eva task - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Wizkid’s ”Essence” remix with Justin Bieber makes US Top 30, hits a million YouTube views in 23 hours - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
7 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 10 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: I first handled a gun at 15 - Cross - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 21 hours ago
10 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
