Plateau Killings: “Enough not being done”- Atiku, tells Buhari what to do Politics Nigeria - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has issued a statement on the gruesome killing of 26 travellers in Rukuba area of Plateau state by hoodlums. Atiku said that ‘enough is not being done’ to tackle the countries numerous security problems.



News Credibility Score: 94%