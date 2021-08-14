Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Plateau Killings: “Enough not being done”- Atiku, tells Buhari what to do
Politics Nigeria  - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has issued a statement on the gruesome killing of 26 travellers in Rukuba area of Plateau state by hoodlums. Atiku said that ‘enough is not being done’ to tackle the countries numerous security problems.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Atiku condemns Plateau, other killings in Nigeria Business Day:
Atiku condemns Plateau, other killings in Nigeria
Atiku Condemns Plateau, Other Killings Independent:
Atiku Condemns Plateau, Other Killings
Atiku condemns Plateau killings - P.M. News PM News:
Atiku condemns Plateau killings - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 36 mins ago
2 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 WHO concerned as Cote d'Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in 25 years - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija S6: Peace wins N250,000 in Eva task - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Wizkid’s ”Essence” remix with Justin Bieber makes US Top 30, hits a million YouTube views in 23 hours - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
7 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 10 hours ago
8 BBNaija S6: I first handled a gun at 15 - Cross - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 21 hours ago
10 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info