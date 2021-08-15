Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Have a Look at These Lovely Photos of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde & Her Family
News photo Bella Naija  - Honestly, we can't get enough of this family slaying as a unit. Captain Matthew Ekeinde and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde are one of the sweetest couples, and we - Damilola Olatunji. August 15, 2021

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lovely photo of actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her children Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lovely photo of actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her children
Happy Sunday: Nollywood Veteran, Omotola Shares Family Photos The actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde revealed that the photos were to wish her fans a "Happy Sunday from the clan." Credit: Instagram| realomosexy The Punch:
Happy Sunday: Nollywood Veteran, Omotola Shares Family Photos The actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde revealed that the photos were to wish her fans a "Happy Sunday from the clan." Credit: Instagram| realomosexy
Cute Photos Of Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Children Igbere TV News:
Cute Photos Of Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Her Children
Actress Omotola Jolade Ekeinde and her beautiful kids😍 Gist Reel:
Actress Omotola Jolade Ekeinde and her beautiful kids😍
Lovely photo of actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her children Luci Post:
Lovely photo of actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her children
Omotola Jalade shares new adorable family photos, husband missing Kemi Filani Blog:
Omotola Jalade shares new adorable family photos, husband missing


   More Picks
1 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 16 hours ago
2 NGF condemns killing of 23 travellers in Jos - The Nation, 15 hours ago
3 Digital Literacy Training: Danbatta charges youths on skills application - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
4 21 Army recruits die in Jigawa auto crash - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Otedola reveals how IBB asked Jonathan to take over from Yar’Adua - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
6 Court Orders Nigerian Army To Release Alleged IPOB Sponsor In Rivers - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 Umahi fulfils campaign promise, floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 'After Eriksen, it gave us chills': Bordeaux's Kalu collapses in match - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
10 Ahmed Joda: We’ve lost a patriot, most valuable citizens – Buhari | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info