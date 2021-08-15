Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Media personality, Tomike Adeoye, and husband welcome their first child, a girl
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Media personality, Tomike Adeoye, and her husband, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

 

Tomike shared the good news on her IG page this afternoon.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Media personality Tomike Adeoye welcomes a baby girl (Photos) Oyo Gist:
Media personality Tomike Adeoye welcomes a baby girl (Photos)
Media Personality, Tomike Adeoye, welcomes a baby girl, in US Instablog 9ja:
Media Personality, Tomike Adeoye, welcomes a baby girl, in US
Media Personality, Tomike Adeoye, and husband welcome their first child, a Girl Luci Post:
Media Personality, Tomike Adeoye, and husband welcome their first child, a Girl
Nigerian Media Personality, Tomike Adeoye Welcomes Baby Girl In The US Naija on Point:
Nigerian Media Personality, Tomike Adeoye Welcomes Baby Girl In The US


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I’m not in a relationship with you, stop caging me – Boma tells Queen - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 18 hours ago
4 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 4 hours ago
5 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Don’t disrespect me because of Angel, my child watching – Jackie B tells Michael - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 13 hours ago
8 TRAGIC: Stray Bullet Hits Wedding Guest In Uyo - The Trent, 1 day ago
9 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Kennis music executive, Dayo Adeneye, trapped in plane toilet all through a flight (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info