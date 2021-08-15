Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FBI Vs Abba Kyari: CNG Petitions US Govt, Demand Fair Trial
News photo Naija News  - The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has written a petition to the United States Embassy in Nigeria seeking fairness in the matter between the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI and suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari. Recall that the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abba Kyari: CNG petitions US, demands fair trial Vanguard News:
Abba Kyari: CNG petitions US, demands fair trial
Abba Kyari: CNG Petitions US, Demands Fair Trial The Street Journal:
Abba Kyari: CNG Petitions US, Demands Fair Trial
Abba Kyari: CNG Petitions US Govt, Ask For Fair Trial Anaedo Online:
Abba Kyari: CNG Petitions US Govt, Ask For Fair Trial


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 5 hours ago
4 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Don’t disrespect me because of Angel, my child watching – Jackie B tells Michael - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 14 hours ago
7 Good news as more Boko Haram fighters surrender to troops - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Kennis music executive, Dayo Adeneye, trapped in plane toilet all through a flight (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 “Thank you for sponsoring our education” – Ikorodu Bois appreciate Billionaire Femi Otedola on their graduation. - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info