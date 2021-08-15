Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man City begin Premier League title defence with defeat to Tottenham
Ripples Nigeria  - Premier League champions Manchester City have kicked off their title defence with a surprise defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The game played at Tottenham Stadium in London saw the hosts seal a 1-0 win over the Pep Guardiola side.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

