Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SNEPCo, NNPC build paediatric ward, lab in Bauchi
The Eagle Online  - The donation from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), on behalf of itself, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other co-venture partners, is part of SNEPCo’s intervention to improve child health care and cater ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

SNEPCo, NNPC build paediatric ward, lab in Bauchi National Accord:
SNEPCo, NNPC build paediatric ward, lab in Bauchi
SNEPCo, NNPC build paediatric ward, lab in Bauchi News Diary Online:
SNEPCo, NNPC build paediatric ward, lab in Bauchi
SNEPCo, NNPC build pediatric ward, lab in Bauchi Prompt News:
SNEPCo, NNPC build pediatric ward, lab in Bauchi


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Mercy Eke explains why Angel will make it to final week - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Like IPOB, FG may outlaw Yoruba Nation group –AGF office - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 5 hours ago
4 ''Submission does not mean a woman must lower her voice, essence, and purpose just because she is in the presence of a man''- Dancer Kaffy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija: Don’t disrespect me because of Angel, my child watching – Jackie B tells Michael - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Bandit Terrorists Kill Nine, Abduct Six In Sokoto Villages Attack - Naija News, 14 hours ago
7 Good news as more Boko Haram fighters surrender to troops - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Mob sets suspected burglar ablaze in Delta (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Kennis music executive, Dayo Adeneye, trapped in plane toilet all through a flight (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 “Thank you for sponsoring our education” – Ikorodu Bois appreciate Billionaire Femi Otedola on their graduation. - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info