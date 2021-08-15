Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Chris Okotie Should Allow TB Joshua’s Family To Mourn Him In Peace – Prophet Odumeje - InfoStride News
The Info Stride
- His words, ”Young man we have respected you enough and I have never seen you done anything in this life.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
TB Joshua: You’re a disgrace to the body of Christ – Pastor Iginla to Okotie
PM News:
I'll kill you: Odumeje threatens Chris Okotie - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
You are too canal to be compared to TB Joshua, Prophet Odumeje raps Okotie
Within Nigeria:
Late T.B. Joshua: You’re a disgrace to the body of Christ, Pastor Iginla lambasts Rev Okotie (Video)
The Genius Media:
PROPHET IGINLA To CHRIS OKOTIE: You Have Mental Problem And A Disgrace To Christianity
Nigeria Breaking News:
TB Joshua: “You Are A Disgrace To The Body Of Christ” – Prophet Iginla Blasts Chris Okotie (Video)
AY Naija NG:
TB Joshua: Chris Okotie has Mental Problem – Prophet Iginla Blows Hot
Naija News:
Chris Okotie Is A Failure – Prophet Iginla
Tori News:
TB Joshua: Pastor Chris Okotie Is A Disgrace and Failure – Prophet Iginla (Video)
More Picks
1
BBNaija: I’m not in a relationship with you, stop caging me – Boma tells Queen -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens -
Independent,
16 hours ago
3
Reintegrating repented Boko Haram terrorists disastrous to Borno, says Governor Zulum -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
4
NGF condemns killing of 23 travellers in Jos -
The Nation,
15 hours ago
5
Digital Literacy Training: Danbatta charges youths on skills application -
Tech Economy,
13 hours ago
6
21 Army recruits die in Jigawa auto crash -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Otedola reveals how IBB asked Jonathan to take over from Yar’Adua -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
8
Chris Okotie Should Allow TB Joshua’s Family To Mourn Him In Peace – Prophet Odumeje - InfoStride News -
The Info Stride,
13 hours ago
9
Umahi fulfils campaign promise, floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
10
Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
