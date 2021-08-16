Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reintegrating repented Boko Haram terrorists disastrous to Borno, says Governor Zulum
News photo The Guardian  - Governor Babagana Zulum, at the weekend, declared that the surrendering of 1,000 repentant Boko Haram terrorists had left Borno State and its people with two extremely difficult security dimensions.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

