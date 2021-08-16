Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bordeaux and Marseille players form a human shield around Samuel Kalu after the Super Eagles star collapsed on the pitch (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu, who plays for Bordeaux in France, collapsed on the pitch during a Ligue 1 clash with Marseille on Sunday August 15.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"No Worries Kalu Is Now Fine" - Ogu Reveals After Eagles Teammate Collapse In Bordeaux Complete Sports:
"No Worries Kalu Is Now Fine" - Ogu Reveals After Eagles Teammate Collapse In Bordeaux's Ligue 1 Game
OH NO!! Super Eagles Winger, Samuel Kalu Collapses During Ligue 1 Match Naija Loaded:
OH NO!! Super Eagles Winger, Samuel Kalu Collapses During Ligue 1 Match
Samuel Kalu Collapse On The Pitch In Bordeaux Stalemate Against Marseille The Dabigal Blog:
Samuel Kalu Collapse On The Pitch In Bordeaux Stalemate Against Marseille
Nigeria winger Kalu collapses before playing again in Bordeaux’s draw with Marseille My Celebrity & I:
Nigeria winger Kalu collapses before playing again in Bordeaux’s draw with Marseille
Super Eagles’ Samuel Kalu Collapses During Ligue 1 Match News Break:
Super Eagles’ Samuel Kalu Collapses During Ligue 1 Match
Ligue 1: Nigeria Player Collapses as Bordeaux Draw Marseille Affairs TV:
Ligue 1: Nigeria Player Collapses as Bordeaux Draw Marseille


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: I’m not in a relationship with you, stop caging me – Boma tells Queen - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent, 16 hours ago
3 Reintegrating repented Boko Haram terrorists disastrous to Borno, says Governor Zulum - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 NGF condemns killing of 23 travellers in Jos - The Nation, 15 hours ago
5 Digital Literacy Training: Danbatta charges youths on skills application - Tech Economy, 13 hours ago
6 21 Army recruits die in Jigawa auto crash - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Otedola reveals how IBB asked Jonathan to take over from Yar’Adua - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
8 Chris Okotie Should Allow TB Joshua’s Family To Mourn Him In Peace – Prophet Odumeje - InfoStride News - The Info Stride, 13 hours ago
9 Umahi fulfils campaign promise, floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
10 Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info