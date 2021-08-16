Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to over 1,200 people

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
BBNaija: I’m not in a relationship with you, stop caging me – Boma tells Queen - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Plateau Attacks: 20 Suspects Arrested, 33 Victims Rescued As IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens - Independent,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Reintegrating repented Boko Haram terrorists disastrous to Borno, says Governor Zulum - The Guardian,
5 hours ago
|
4
|
NGF condemns killing of 23 travellers in Jos - The Nation,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
Digital Literacy Training: Danbatta charges youths on skills application - Tech Economy,
13 hours ago
|
6
|
21 Army recruits die in Jigawa auto crash - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Otedola reveals how IBB asked Jonathan to take over from Yar’Adua - Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
|
8
|
Chris Okotie Should Allow TB Joshua’s Family To Mourn Him In Peace – Prophet Odumeje - InfoStride News - The Info Stride,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Umahi fulfils campaign promise, floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago