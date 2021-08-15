Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Where did you hear a woman must cook till she dies?" Pastor Ibiyeomie says "poverty is disturbing" those who think it's compulsory their wives cook
Linda Ikeji Blog  - General Overseer of Salvation Ministry, Bishop David Ibiyeomie, has addressed Nigerian men who complain about their wives not cooking for them. He revealed that he hired a chef and stopped his wife from cooking.

