BBNaija: I don’t like her – Maria speaks on Angel being a threat
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Maria has said she does not like Angel. Giving her reasons, Maria told Biggie, during her diary session on Wednesday, that Angel has no respect and is not trustworthy.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

