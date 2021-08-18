Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms
Legit
- The federal high court Abuja has granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze accounts of some companies allegedly involved in fraudulent acts.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Illegal forex trading: Court grants CBN’s request to freeze companies accounts
The Nation:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of coys
The News:
Why CBN asked court to freeze accounts of fintech firms
The Eagle Online:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze firms’ accounts
National Accord:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of coys
News Verge:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of coys
Prompt News:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of coys
Daily Nigerian:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of some companies
News Diary Online:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of coys
Online Nigeria:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of coys
Maritime First Newspaper:
Alleged fraud: Court okays CBN’s request to freeze accounts of coys
Naija News:
Court Okays CBN Suit To Freeze Account Of 8 Investment Companies [SEE LIST]
More Picks
1
Dangote drugged my wife, got her raped, stole my trade secrets, businessman tells U.S. Court -
News Mirror,
20 hours ago
2
Why I resigned my bank job for bread-hawking -HND holder -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Pere’s grudges against me started from outside the house – Whitemoney [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Boko Haram surrender: ISWAP heeds ISIS order, reshuffles leaders in Nigeria -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
5
Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
''My woman with the super power''- Olakunle Churchill gushes over wife, Rosy Meurer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms -
Legit,
23 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Kayvee finally reveals why he withdrew from reality show -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo -
Ripples Nigeria,
13 hours ago
10
Lagos Sets Up Special Team To Curb Street Begging, Hawking -
Independent,
20 hours ago
