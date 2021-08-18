Post News
News at a Glance
Protest Rocks Ibadan Over Killing Of Teenager By South-West’s Amotekun Corps
Sahara Reporters
- Protest Rocks Ibadan Over Killing Of Teenager By South-West’s Amotekun Corps
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Protests rocks Ibadan over killing of teenager
Nigerian Tribune:
Protests rock Ibadan over alleged killing of teenager
The News Guru:
Protests rock Ibadan over alleged killing of 14-year-old apprentice
The Eagle Online:
Protest in Ibadan as Amotekun allegedly kills 15-year-old student
Prompt News:
Protests rock Ibadan over alleged killing of 14-year-old apprentice
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Protests rocks Ibadan over killing of teenager by Amotekun Corps | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Protests rock Ibadan over killing of teenager
Tori News:
Ibadan Youths Protests Over Killing Of Teenager
More Picks
1
Dangote drugged my wife, got her raped, stole my trade secrets, businessman tells U.S. Court -
News Mirror,
20 hours ago
2
Why I resigned my bank job for bread-hawking -HND holder -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
BBNaija: Pere’s grudges against me started from outside the house – Whitemoney [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Boko Haram surrender: ISWAP heeds ISIS order, reshuffles leaders in Nigeria -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
5
Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
6
''My woman with the super power''- Olakunle Churchill gushes over wife, Rosy Meurer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms -
Legit,
23 hours ago
8
BBNaija: Kayvee finally reveals why he withdrew from reality show -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo -
Ripples Nigeria,
13 hours ago
10
Lagos Sets Up Special Team To Curb Street Begging, Hawking -
Independent,
20 hours ago
