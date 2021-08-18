Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: Pere is disrespectful, bully – Nini
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija housemate Nini has said Pere is a bully and is disrespectful. Nini told Biggie that Pere has on several occasions disrespected the housemates.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: “Pere is disrespectful and does not listen”- Nini Oyo Gist:
BBNaija: “Pere is disrespectful and does not listen”- Nini
BBNaija: Pere Is A Bully –Nini The Will:
BBNaija: Pere Is A Bully –Nini
BBNaija: Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks Online Nigeria:
BBNaija: Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks
BBNaija: Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks GL Trends:
BBNaija: Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks
BBNaija: Pere is disrespectful, bully – Nini See Naija:
BBNaija: Pere is disrespectful, bully – Nini
BBNaija: Pere is disrespectful, bully – Nini Paradise News:
BBNaija: Pere is disrespectful, bully – Nini
Salone:
UKWU !!!: BBNaija: Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks
Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks Gist 36:
Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks
BBNaija: Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks Tori News:
BBNaija: Pere Is Disrespectful And A Bully – Nini Speaks


   More Picks
1 Dangote drugged my wife, got her raped, stole my trade secrets, businessman tells U.S. Court - News Mirror, 20 hours ago
2 Why I resigned my bank job for bread-hawking -HND holder - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Pere’s grudges against me started from outside the house – Whitemoney [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Boko Haram surrender: ISWAP heeds ISIS order, reshuffles leaders in Nigeria - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 ''My woman with the super power''- Olakunle Churchill gushes over wife, Rosy Meurer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Kayvee finally reveals why he withdrew from reality show - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos Sets Up Special Team To Curb Street Begging, Hawking - Independent, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info