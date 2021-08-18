Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Family Given Shelter in UAE on ‘Humanitarian Grounds’
20 hours ago
The Cable:
Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resurfaces in UAE after fleeing Kabul
Fleeing Afghanistan President Ghani lands in UAE - P.M. News
Fleeing Afghanistan President Ghani lands in UAE - P.M. News
Photo/Afghanistan:  President Ghani's Final Look
Photo/Afghanistan:  President Ghani’s Final Look
Taliban Takeover: Afghanistan News Break:
Taliban Takeover: Afghanistan's President, Ghani, Flees To UAE
UAE accepts Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, family after escape from Kabul
UAE accepts Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, family after escape from Kabul
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani In UAE, Officials Say
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani In UAE, Officials Say


1 Dangote drugged my wife, got her raped, stole my trade secrets, businessman tells U.S. Court - News Mirror, 20 hours ago
2 Why I resigned my bank job for bread-hawking -HND holder - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Pere’s grudges against me started from outside the house – Whitemoney [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Boko Haram surrender: ISWAP heeds ISIS order, reshuffles leaders in Nigeria - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 ''My woman with the super power''- Olakunle Churchill gushes over wife, Rosy Meurer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Kayvee finally reveals why he withdrew from reality show - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos Sets Up Special Team To Curb Street Begging, Hawking - Independent, 20 hours ago
