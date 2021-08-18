Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija S6: Angel's father fires back at Maria's "boys will be boys" comment
The Punch  - Father to Big Brother Naija season six housemate, Angel, has fired back at Maria's "boys will be boys" comment which she made during a Diary Session on Wednesday.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: Angel’s father slams Maria over ‘boys will be boys’ comment Daily Post:
BBNaija: Angel’s father slams Maria over ‘boys will be boys’ comment
BBNaija: Angel’s father attacks Maria over ‘boys will be boys’ comment Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Angel’s father attacks Maria over ‘boys will be boys’ comment
BBNaija: Angel’s father condemns Maria over ‘boys will be boys’ remark The News Guru:
BBNaija: Angel’s father condemns Maria over ‘boys will be boys’ remark
BBNaija S6: Angel’s father fires back at Maria’s “boys will be boys” comment Studio CB55:
BBNaija S6: Angel’s father fires back at Maria’s “boys will be boys” comment
#BBNaija: Angel Gist Reel:
#BBNaija: Angel's father attacks Maria over claims that 'boys will be boys'
BBNaija: Who Made the rules? Angel’s Father Counters Maria’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Comment The Boss Newspapers:
BBNaija: Who Made the rules? Angel’s Father Counters Maria’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Comment
BBNaija: Angel’s Father Slams Maria Over ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Comment Tori News:
BBNaija: Angel’s Father Slams Maria Over ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Comment


   More Picks
1 Dangote drugged my wife, got her raped, stole my trade secrets, businessman tells U.S. Court - News Mirror, 20 hours ago
2 Why I resigned my bank job for bread-hawking -HND holder - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Pere’s grudges against me started from outside the house – Whitemoney [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Boko Haram surrender: ISWAP heeds ISIS order, reshuffles leaders in Nigeria - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 ''My woman with the super power''- Olakunle Churchill gushes over wife, Rosy Meurer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Kayvee finally reveals why he withdrew from reality show - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos Sets Up Special Team To Curb Street Begging, Hawking - Independent, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info