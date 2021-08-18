Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NUT kicks as Kaduna govt plans another competency test for teachers
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
NUT kicks as Kaduna govt plans another competency test for teachers

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kaduna State wing, says no teacher in public primary school in the state will sit for the competency test being ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NUT Kaduna kicks against another competency test for teachers News Diary Online:
NUT Kaduna kicks against another competency test for teachers
NUT Kaduna kicks against another competency test for teachers The Eagle Online:
NUT Kaduna kicks against another competency test for teachers
NUT Kaduna rejects another competency test for teachers Pulse Nigeria:
NUT Kaduna rejects another competency test for teachers
Kaduna teachers kick against another competency test The News:
Kaduna teachers kick against another competency test
NUT Kaduna kicks against new round of competency test for teachers The Point:
NUT Kaduna kicks against new round of competency test for teachers
NUT disagrees on Kaduna plans for another teacher competency test EduCeleb:
NUT disagrees on Kaduna plans for another teacher competency test


   More Picks
1 Dangote drugged my wife, got her raped, stole my trade secrets, businessman tells U.S. Court - News Mirror, 20 hours ago
2 Why I resigned my bank job for bread-hawking -HND holder - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Pere’s grudges against me started from outside the house – Whitemoney [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Boko Haram surrender: ISWAP heeds ISIS order, reshuffles leaders in Nigeria - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 ''My woman with the super power''- Olakunle Churchill gushes over wife, Rosy Meurer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Kayvee finally reveals why he withdrew from reality show - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos Sets Up Special Team To Curb Street Begging, Hawking - Independent, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info