Outrage over plans for "Sultan of Shuwa Arabs of Edo state" - P.M. News
PM News  - Plans by some Shuwa Arabs, an ethnic group from Borno, to crown Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab of Edo State, triggers tension

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

