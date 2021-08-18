Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Wednesday he has been battling diabetes for more than 35 years.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

I’ve Been Living With Diabetes For 35yrs – Obasanjo Independent:
I’ve Been Living With Diabetes For 35yrs – Obasanjo
Obasanjo To Diabetes Patients: Disease Won’t Kill You If Manage Very Well News Break:
Obasanjo To Diabetes Patients: Disease Won’t Kill You If Manage Very Well
For 35 years, I’ve been battling diabetes – Obasanjo confesses Top Naija:
For 35 years, I’ve been battling diabetes – Obasanjo confesses
News Wire NGR:
'I have been living with Diabetes for the last 35 years' - Obasanjo
Obasanjo Reveals the Disease He Has Been Managing for 35 Years Benco News:
Obasanjo Reveals the Disease He Has Been Managing for 35 Years
I’ve Been Battling Diabetes For 35 Years -Ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo Opens Up As He Counsels Young Patients On Managing The Disease Motherhood In-Style:
I’ve Been Battling Diabetes For 35 Years -Ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo Opens Up As He Counsels Young Patients On Managing The Disease
How I have lived with diabetes for 35 years, by President Obasanjo Global Upfront:
How I have lived with diabetes for 35 years, by President Obasanjo
How I Have Survived 35 Years Managing Diabetes – Obasanjo Naija News:
How I Have Survived 35 Years Managing Diabetes – Obasanjo
Uproar As Obasanjo Reveals He Have Had Diabetes For Over 35 Years AY Naija NG:
Uproar As Obasanjo Reveals He Have Had Diabetes For Over 35 Years
I’ve Had Diabetes For 35 Years- Obasanjo Global Village Extra:
I’ve Had Diabetes For 35 Years- Obasanjo


   More Picks
1 Dangote drugged my wife, got her raped, stole my trade secrets, businessman tells U.S. Court - News Mirror, 20 hours ago
2 Why I resigned my bank job for bread-hawking -HND holder - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Pere’s grudges against me started from outside the house – Whitemoney [VIDEO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Boko Haram surrender: ISWAP heeds ISIS order, reshuffles leaders in Nigeria - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 ''My woman with the super power''- Olakunle Churchill gushes over wife, Rosy Meurer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 CBN insists Crypto trading is illegal transactions, asks court to freeze accounts of fintech firms - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 BBNaija: Kayvee finally reveals why he withdrew from reality show - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 I have been managing diabetes for 35 years – Obasanjo - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos Sets Up Special Team To Curb Street Begging, Hawking - Independent, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info