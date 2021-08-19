Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Petrol smuggling to neighbouring countries has official backing, says Falana
News photo Within Nigeria  - Popular lawyer and activist, Femi Falana says the smuggling of petrol to neighbouring countries is “officially carried out”.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Petrol smuggling has official backing - Falana Linda Ikeji Blog:
Petrol smuggling has official backing - Falana
The Cable:
On Monday, Hameed Ali, the comptroller-general of customs, had asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to set up filling stations in neighbouring countries to curb smuggling.
Petrol Smuggling Is “Officially Carried Out”, Says Falana Biz Watch Nigeria:
Petrol Smuggling Is “Officially Carried Out”, Says Falana
Build Filling Stations In Neighbouring Countries To Cub Petrol Smuggling – Falana To NNPC The Herald:
Build Filling Stations In Neighbouring Countries To Cub Petrol Smuggling – Falana To NNPC
Petrol Smuggling Has Official Backing Gist 36:
Petrol Smuggling Has Official Backing
Petrol smuggling has official backing – Falana Studio CB55:
Petrol smuggling has official backing – Falana
Petrol Smuggling Has Official Backing – Femi Falana Infotrust News:
Petrol Smuggling Has Official Backing – Femi Falana
Petrol Smuggling Has Official Backing - Falana Tori News:
Petrol Smuggling Has Official Backing - Falana


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info