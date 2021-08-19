Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira weakens further to 517 against dollar
News photo The Punch  - The naira fell further against the dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday after staying steady at 515/$ in recent days.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naira loses at black market first time in five days Premium Times:
Naira loses at black market first time in five days
Naira falls against U.S dollar, Pounds, Euro as CBN tells Nigerians to show respect to Nigerian currency Ripples Nigeria:
Naira falls against U.S dollar, Pounds, Euro as CBN tells Nigerians to show respect to Nigerian currency
Naira Weakens Further To 517 Against Dollar Inside Business Nigeria:
Naira Weakens Further To 517 Against Dollar
Naira falls to N517 against the Dollar News Wire NGR:
Naira falls to N517 against the Dollar
Naira loses against dollar at 517 Top Naija:
Naira loses against dollar at 517
Naira Weakens Further To 517 Against Dollar Republican Nigeria:
Naira Weakens Further To 517 Against Dollar
Naira weakens further against dollar Edujandon:
Naira weakens further against dollar
The naira has fallen to 517 against the US currency at the parallel market Gist Reel:
The naira has fallen to 517 against the US currency at the parallel market
Naira Weakens Further To 517 Against Dollar Tori News:
Naira Weakens Further To 517 Against Dollar


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info