Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Detectives of the Ogun state police command have arrested four members of a syndicate who specialized in robbing and killing POS and UBER operators in the state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hoodlums kill, burn POS operator after robbing him of N4m Daily Trust:
Hoodlums kill, burn POS operator after robbing him of N4m
Serial killers arrested In  Ogun  – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Serial killers arrested In  Ogun  – The Sun Nigeria
Police arrest four suspects who specialize in robbing, killing POS operators, Uber drivers The Eagle Online:
Police arrest four suspects who specialize in robbing, killing POS operators, Uber drivers
Police arrest 4 suspects who specialise in robbing, killing POS operators Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest 4 suspects who specialise in robbing, killing POS operators
Police arrest 4 suspects who specialise in robbing, killing POS operators Prompt News:
Police arrest 4 suspects who specialise in robbing, killing POS operators
Suspected serial killers who specialise in robbing, killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Suspected serial killers who specialise in robbing, killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun
Police Nab Suspected Serial Killers of UBER, POS Operators in Ogun …Robbers Target Toyota Cars Newsmakers:
Police Nab Suspected Serial Killers of UBER, POS Operators in Ogun …Robbers Target Toyota Cars
Photo Of POS Operator Who Was Killed By Killers Who Carted Away His N4M In Ogun Republican Nigeria:
Photo Of POS Operator Who Was Killed By Killers Who Carted Away His N4M In Ogun
Four serial k*llers who lure, rob and b*rn Uber drivers, POS operators, arrested Instablog 9ja:
Four serial k*llers who lure, rob and b*rn Uber drivers, POS operators, arrested
Suspects Who Specialize In Robbing And Killing POS And Uber Operators Arrested In Ogun Tori News:
Suspects Who Specialize In Robbing And Killing POS And Uber Operators Arrested In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info