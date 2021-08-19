Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra NSCDC Nabs 4 Suspected Adulterated Petroleum Products Dealers
News photo The News Chronicle  - Awka – The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC on Wednesday, said it had in the past one month, arrested four persons allegedly transporting suspected adulterated petroleum products across the state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC nab four suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra Daily Post:
NSCDC nab four suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra The Guardian:
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra News Diary Online:
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra Daily Nigerian:
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra
NSCDC nabs 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra The Point:
NSCDC nabs 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra
NSCDC Arrest 4 Suspects With Adulterated Petroleum Products In Anambra Global Village Extra:
NSCDC Arrest 4 Suspects With Adulterated Petroleum Products In Anambra
NSCDC captures 4 with Adulterated Petroleum products in Anambra Politics Nigeria:
NSCDC captures 4 with Adulterated Petroleum products in Anambra
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra National Daily:
NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info