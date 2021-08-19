Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Taliban: I fled with just clothes - Ex-Afghanistan president, Ghani breaks silence from exile
News photo Daily Post  - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has denied that he fled his country to escape the Taliban militants.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Afghanistan The Herald:
Afghanistan's Exiled Ex-President Ashraf Ghani Denies Fleeing With Cash In New Video
Taliban: How I fled with just clothes – Ex-Afghanistan president, Ghani breaks silence from exile Within Nigeria:
Taliban: How I fled with just clothes – Ex-Afghanistan president, Ghani breaks silence from exile
I Fled With Just Clothes – Ex-Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence From Exile Republican Nigeria:
I Fled With Just Clothes – Ex-Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence From Exile
I Fled With Just Clothes – Ex-Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence From Exile Infotrust News:
I Fled With Just Clothes – Ex-Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence From Exile
Exiled Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence After Taliban Takeover Naija News:
Exiled Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence After Taliban Takeover
Taliban: I Fled With Just Clothes – Ex-Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence From Exile Tori News:
Taliban: I Fled With Just Clothes – Ex-Afghanistan President, Ghani Breaks Silence From Exile


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info