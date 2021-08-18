Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sodomy: Man Arrested In Sokoto For Having Sex With Two Orphans Whose Parents Were Killed By Bandits
A 40-year-old man has been arrested by officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sokoto State for having sex with two brothers.
The man was said to have had anal sex with the orphans ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

