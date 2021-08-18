Sodomy: Man Arrested In Sokoto For Having Sex With Two Orphans Whose Parents Were Killed By Bandits









A 40-year-old man has been arrested by officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sokoto State for having sex with two brothers.

