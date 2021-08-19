Atiku Gives Restructuring Another Name, Says More Nigerians Becoming ‘Biafrans’ Under Buhari Naija News - Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Thursday regretted that the calls for the restructuring of Nigeria have not been heeded by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, neither have they respected constitutional provisions on federal ...



News Credibility Score: 50%