Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija: I’m into him — JMK confesses her feelings for Emmanuel
Vanguard News  - By Modupe Ogunji Big Brother Naija housemate, Jumoke Zainab Adetoye, better known as JMK has openly confessed to Angel that she likes Emmanuel. Though Emmanuel

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija: I’m Into Him — JMK Confesses Her Feelings For Emmanuel The Street Journal:
BBNaija: I’m Into Him — JMK Confesses Her Feelings For Emmanuel
BBNaija: JMK confesses love for Emmanuel - P.M. News PM News:
BBNaija: JMK confesses love for Emmanuel - P.M. News
BBNaija: JMK confesses love for Emmanuel Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: JMK confesses love for Emmanuel
I’m into him - JMK opens up about having feelings for Emmanuel | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
I’m into him - JMK opens up about having feelings for Emmanuel | Ladun Liadi's Blog
BBNAIJA S6: JMK Confesses To Love Emmanuel The New Diplomat:
BBNAIJA S6: JMK Confesses To Love Emmanuel
BBNaija: JMK confesses love for Emmanuel See Naija:
BBNaija: JMK confesses love for Emmanuel


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info