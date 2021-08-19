Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to quality education through scholarship scheme
News photo The Eagle Online  - The scholarship scheme was targeted at successful candidates in the University Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The scholarship award, worth N34.8 million, was granted  to 87 ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment to Quality Education Through Tertiary Scholarship Scheme Prompt News:
Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment to Quality Education Through Tertiary Scholarship Scheme
Stanbic IBTC Inside Business Nigeria:
Stanbic IBTC's Institutes N34.8m Tertiary Scholarship Scheme For 87
Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to quality education via tertiary scholarship scheme Tech Economy:
Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to quality education via tertiary scholarship scheme
Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment to Quality Education Through Tertiary Scholarship Scheme | Investors King Investor King:
Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment to Quality Education Through Tertiary Scholarship Scheme | Investors King
Stanbic IBTC re-echoes interest to Quality Education via Scholarship Scheme Business Hilights:
Stanbic IBTC re-echoes interest to Quality Education via Scholarship Scheme


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info