Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sukuk Bonds Issuance: Nigeria raises N669bn from capital market in 2 years
News photo iBrand TV  - The Federal Government said it raised the sum of N669 billion from the Nigerian capital market through the issuance of Sukuk Bonds. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the Chartered Institute of ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG raises N669bn from capital market through Sukuk bonds The Punch:
FG raises N669bn from capital market through Sukuk bonds
Nigeria has raised N669bn from capital market through Sukuk bonds — Minister Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria has raised N669bn from capital market through Sukuk bonds — Minister
FG Raises N669bn From Capital Market Through Sukuk Bonds The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Raises N669bn From Capital Market Through Sukuk Bonds
FG raises N669bn from capital market through Sukuk bonds — Ahmed News Diary Online:
FG raises N669bn from capital market through Sukuk bonds — Ahmed
Sukuk Bonds Yield N669bn To Govt The Will:
Sukuk Bonds Yield N669bn To Govt
FG Raises N669bn From Capital Market Through Sukuk Bonds — Ahmed Inside Business Nigeria:
FG Raises N669bn From Capital Market Through Sukuk Bonds — Ahmed


   More Picks
1 Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, others in closed-door meeting, photos emerge - Legit, 1 day ago
2 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 ICPC arraigns University of Calabar dean over N20.6m fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 BBNaija: I love being watched when making love – Angel [Video] - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Bandits break into Islamiyya School in Katsina, abduct pupils, teacher - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 SMEs have potential to reduce unemployment, enhance economic growth – CBN - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
9 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney's response to Pere's confrontation was staged, says Saga - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Listen to your wives. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info