News at a Glance
IPOB denies involvement in killing of Imo oil workers
Within Nigeria
- Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied involvement in the killing of oil workers in Etekuru community and Asa in Ohaji council of Imo State. The
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
IPOB denies killing Imo oil workers
The Guardian:
IPOB denies killing oil workers in Imo
The Sun:
IPOB denies involvement in killing of oil workers in Imo
Republican Nigeria:
IPOB Reacts To Killing Of Oil Workers In Imo
Tori News:
IPOB Reacts To Killing Of Oil Workers In Imo
More Picks
1
Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation -
News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
3
Taliban leader orders release of political detainees | Foreign | herald.ng -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
4
Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
'My wife is a serial criminal' - Man begs court to dissolve 10-year-old marriage -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Seven Months -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
8
“I Won’t Leave Nigeria In Crisis” – Buhari Vows To Do Whatever It Takes To Fix The Country -
Kanyi Daily,
15 hours ago
9
UEFA announces 3 nominees for 2021 Men's Player of the Year Awards -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
