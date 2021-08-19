Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari has said that he is not prepared to leave office as a failure come 2023.

 

The President said this while speaking during a closed-door meeting with service chiefs at th

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I won The Punch:
I won't exit govt as a failure, Buhari vows
I will not exit Government as a failure — President Buhari vows The Info NG:
I will not exit Government as a failure — President Buhari vows
I will not exit government as a failure — President Buhari Yaba Left Online:
I will not exit government as a failure — President Buhari
"I Will Not Leave Government As A Failure" - Buhari Biz Watch Nigeria:
"I Will Not Leave Government As A Failure" - Buhari
2023: Buhari vows not to exit government as a failure The News Guru:
2023: Buhari vows not to exit government as a failure
I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari Oyo Gist:
I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari
Buhari has vowed not to exit government as a failure News Wire NGR:
Buhari has vowed not to exit government as a failure
Insecurity: Buhari says not ready to exit government a failure Prompt News:
Insecurity: Buhari says not ready to exit government a failure
Buhari Vows Not To Fail The Will:
Buhari Vows Not To Fail
President Buhari Vows Not To Exit Government A Failure The New Diplomat:
President Buhari Vows Not To Exit Government A Failure
I will not exit government as a failure — President Buhari Instablog 9ja:
I will not exit government as a failure — President Buhari
I will not exit government as a failure - President Buhari Luci Post:
I will not exit government as a failure - President Buhari
I will not exit government as a failure — President Buhari Naija Parrot:
I will not exit government as a failure — President Buhari
2023: I’ll Not Exit Government As A Failure – Buhari Vows Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: I’ll Not Exit Government As A Failure – Buhari Vows
I Will Not Exit Government As A Failure, Says Buhari Infotrust News:
I Will Not Exit Government As A Failure, Says Buhari
Buhari to sack non-performing defence, security chiefs over insecurity, says “I’m not ready to exit government as a failure” Global Upfront:
Buhari to sack non-performing defence, security chiefs over insecurity, says “I’m not ready to exit government as a failure”


   More Picks
1 I will not exit government as a failure- President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Don't Engage In Fraudulent Election Financing, Forex Malpractices, Bawa Warns Banks - News Break, 23 hours ago
4 Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko, gifts himself Rolls Royce, 2021 Bentley ahead of his coronation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Tiwa Savage's Anticipated EP "Water & Garri" is Finally Here! - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
6 Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 NPDC resumes operation at OML 11 after legal victory over Shell - PM News, 15 hours ago
8 Salesgirl shot during Yoruba Nation rally buried -- but mother too devastated to show up - The Cable, 1 hour ago
9 COVID-19 cases plummet in Nigeria with eight new deaths - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda splashes millions on Range Rover weeks after buying Benz, flaunts customized plates in video - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info