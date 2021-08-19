Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged Human Rights Abuses by Troops: We’ve no case to answer — Buhari’s minister
News photo Vanguard News  - . Remaining 6 Super Tucano aircraft to arrive Nigeria in September – US Ambasssdor By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian troops don The Cable:
Nigerian troops don't commit human rights abuses, defence minister tells US envoy
Nigerian Troops Don’t Commit Human Rights Abuses, Defence Minister Tells US Envoy Information Nigeria:
Nigerian Troops Don’t Commit Human Rights Abuses, Defence Minister Tells US Envoy
Alleged human rights abuse: Nigerian troops have no case to answer – Minister TV360 Nigeria:
Alleged human rights abuse: Nigerian troops have no case to answer – Minister
Nigerian troops not culpable in human rights abuses – Magashi — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Nigerian troops not culpable in human rights abuses – Magashi — NEWSVERGE
Nigerian troops not culpable in human rights abuses – Magashi The Eagle Online:
Nigerian troops not culpable in human rights abuses – Magashi
Nigerian Military Has No Human Rights Case To Answer Under Buhari – Defence Minister Tells US Govt Naija News:
Nigerian Military Has No Human Rights Case To Answer Under Buhari – Defence Minister Tells US Govt
Defence minister to US envoy: Nigerian troops do not commit human rights abuses Within Nigeria:
Defence minister to US envoy: Nigerian troops do not commit human rights abuses
Nigeria’s Defence Minister denies any human rights abuse by military in Northeast region Global Upfront:
Nigeria’s Defence Minister denies any human rights abuse by military in Northeast region


   More Picks
1 Edo Govt condemns planned coronation of ?Sultan of Edo State'; says it is illegal, sacrilegious and a threat to peace security - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Kyari tasks NNPC Greenfield Refinery Ltd Board on fuel importation - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 Taliban leader orders release of political detainees | Foreign | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
4 Suspected serial killers who specialize in robbing and killing POS and Uber operators arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 'My wife is a serial criminal' - Man begs court to dissolve 10-year-old marriage - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 BBNaija: Quit judging Angel, you’re a freak without cameras – Toke Makinwa slams critics - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Seven Months - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
8 “I Won’t Leave Nigeria In Crisis” – Buhari Vows To Do Whatever It Takes To Fix The Country - Kanyi Daily, 15 hours ago
9 UEFA announces 3 nominees for 2021 Men's Player of the Year Awards - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 It would surprise no one if bandits applied for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange- Atiku Abubakar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info